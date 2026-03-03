×
Liverpool's Slot says his 'football heart' does not like set-piece trend

By AFP | Mar. 3, 2026
Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League match vs West Ham United at Anfield on February 28, 2026 [PAUL ELLIS / AFP].

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says that the growing reliance on set pieces in the Premier League has sucked some of the joy out of football but accepts it is the new reality.

Last season's champions struggled with dead-ball situations both defensively and in attacking areas earlier in the campaign.

But seven of their past nine Premier League goals have come from set pieces, including three following corners in Saturday's 5-2 win against West Ham at Anfield.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are renowned as the set-piece kings and on Sunday scored their 16th goal from a corner this season -- equalling the league record.

"First of all, you have to accept it. I think it's mainly here in the Premier League," Slot told reporters on Monday.

"If I watch other leagues, I don't think there's so much emphasis on set pieces."

The Liverpool manager said he felt goalkeepers in the Premier League were given less protection by match officials than those in other leagues such as the Dutch top division.

"Here you can almost hit a goalkeeper in his face and the referee still says just go on," said the Dutchman.

"Do I like it? My football heart doesn't like it."

Slot said he used to look forward to watching the great Barcelona side of Pep Guardiola, who were renowned for their silky, possession-based football.

"Now, most of the games I see in the Premier League are not for me a joy to watch," he said.

"But it's always interesting because it's so competitive, and that is what makes this league great, because there's so much competitiveness, everyone can beat everyone."

Slot, whose team travel to face bottom side Wolves on Tuesday, said the set-piece trend was here to stay.

"Maybe in five or ten years' time things will change again, but I wouldn't be surprised if you go to an under-16 game somewhere... I wouldn't be surprised if you see teams completely being focused, 16-year-olds on set-pieces," he said.

"That's the new reality, and I have my opinion about it, but it doesn't change."

Fifth-placed Liverpool, who have won seven of their past nine games in all competitions, are in a strong position to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz is expected to miss the Wolves match and Friday's FA Cup game against the same opponents, both taking place at Molineux, due to a back issue.

The German missed Liverpool's wins against Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

