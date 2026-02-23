Police investigating racist abuse of Premier League quartet

Audio By Vocalize

Will Hughes of Crystal Palace (left) in action with Tolu Arokodare of Wolverhampton Wanderers (right) during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park in London, England, on February 22, 2026. [Tiego Grenho/ NurPhoto via AFP]

Police are investigating "abhorrent" racist abuse directed online at four Premier League footballers last weekend.

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland midfielder Romaine Mundle were the latest players to be targeted on Sunday, with Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri suffering similar abuse on Saturday following a 1-1 draw between their clubs.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the head of the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU), said Monday: "There is absolutely no place for racial abuse, either online or in person, and anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again.

"The UKFPU condemns this abhorrent behaviour and we will ensure that, through our dedicated team of officers, we do everything possible to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

Arokodare missed a penalty in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and subsequently received racist messages from several accounts.

Sunderland later revealed Mundle had endured similar attacks following his substitute appearance in a 3-1 loss at Fulham.

Kick It Out, a British-based charity aiming to combat racism in football, issued a statement late Sunday condemning an "appalling weekend" of abuse.

"But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly," the statement also said, adding: "Action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behaviour, and nor should anyone else."

The Premier League issued its own statement, warning of "serious consequences" for those found guilty of abuse, insisting: "Football is for everyone -- there is no room for racism."

But French defender Fofana, who previously shared images of messages directed to his Instagram account, had little hope of significant action.

"2026, it's still the same thing, nothing changes," he posted. These people are never punished.

"You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything."

Nigel Dewale, who sent online abuse to England defender Jess Carter during last year's Women's Euros, is set to be sentenced on March 25 after pleading guilty to a charge of malicious communication in January.

European football governing body UEFA last week began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior he was racially abused on the pitch by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon.

The Argentinian has denied the allegations.

Benfica have also launched their own probe into two fans who were filmed making what appeared to be monkey gestures towards Brazilian forward Vinicius.