How to end Coast's long wait for reliable supply of power

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The two key projects are expected to play a vital role in stabilising power supply in the region. [File, Standard]

In my 21 years of experience in the energy sector, I have often been asked what it feels like to deliver major electricity infrastructure projects. My answer has always been the same: It is an immense responsibility.

Behind every power line, substation, and grid network are people whose lives and livelihoods depend directly on reliable and efficient electricity, businesses striving to remain productive, hospitals delivering critical medical services, and students guaranteed sufficient energy to support their studies at night.

Our work is ultimately about improving lives, creating opportunities, and powering national progress. The commissioning of the 400/220kV Mariakani Substation in Kilifi marks a major milestone for the Coast. For decades, the region has endured an unstable and costly electricity supply caused by inadequate transmission infrastructure and dependence on diesel-powered generation plants in Kipevu and Rabai.

The existing transmission network has previously had to bear frequent overload, hence its inability to provide sufficient and stable power to meet the region’s growing demand.

During system breakdowns or scheduled maintenance shutdowns, the region faced prolonged outages and voltage fluctuations that disrupted homes, businesses, hospitals, institutions, and critical public services. These challenges impeded the region’s growth. The region has enormous economic, industrial, and tourism potential. Reliable electricity, which serves as the foundation of investment and development, could not keep pace with the Coast’s expanding needs. Mariakani substation was developed to change this reality, and the impact was immediate.

Thermal generation along the Coast dropped from 100MW to 35MW on impact, a 65 per cent reduction in diesel-generated power in a single day. This transition significantly lowered reliance on expensive and environmentally harmful thermal generation while improving stability of electricity supply across Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta, and Tana River counties.

The substation now enables direct evacuation of clean energy from Olkaria’s geothermal plants, Lake Turkana Wind Power Project, and hydropower imports from Ethiopia. This translates into minimal instances of power outages, more reliable electricity, and a firm foundation for economic growth. The project also supports the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) by strengthening the much-needed infrastructure for industrial growth.

To support this vision, KETRACO is finalising plans for a transmission line connecting Mariakani substation to Dongo Kundu corridor, further reinforcing the Coast’s role as a strategic energy and industrial hub.

Mariakani substation is a key component of Kenya’s growing transmission network. It complements critical national and regional projects, including Olkaria – Lessos – Kisumu line, Longonot – Suswa – Isinya, Ethiopia – Kenya 500HVDC interconnector, and Isinya – Lemugur transmission line linking Kenya and Tanzania.

Together, these projects strengthen the national grid, enhance system reliability, and position Kenya as a key player in regional power trade through cross-border electricity exchange. Mariakani is more than a substation. It forms part of a long-term strategic national investment in a stronger, cleaner, and more resilient electricity system capable of supporting future growth. Our mission is not simply to build transmission infrastructure. It is to connect Kenyans to opportunity, growth, and national progress.

-Writer is Acting Managing Director and CEO, Kenya Electricity Transmission Company