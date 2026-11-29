President William Ruto’s return to Western Kenya for a back-to-back campaign offensive has exposed pressure within his regional political machinery, with leaders entrusted with securing the region for his 2027 re-election bid reportedly turning to him for intervention as the Linda Mwananchi movement gains ground.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and other regional leaders who championed Ruto’s re-election campaign are facing questions over their ability to contain the growing influence of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi Movement.
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