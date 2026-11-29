Uneven learner distribution in Kenya is raising questions about counties’ capacity to provide enough school places as children progress from pre-primary to primary, junior and senior secondary education.
While Nairobi leads enrolment in pre-primary, primary and junior schools, Kakamega, Nakuru and Bungoma have the highest secondary school populations, highlighting changing demand for education facilities across stages.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…