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Martha Karua. [File, Standard]

Martha Karua has declared her intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election, promising to introduce free public healthcare and education if elected.

The People Liberation Party Leader announced on Friday, November 27, that she was seeking the presidency to address what she described as a crisis of leadership and declining public trust in the country.

“I hereby declare my candidature for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the 2027 General Election,” she said.

According to Karua, her administration would prioritise the cost of living, accountability in public spending, access to healthcare and education, protection of human rights and strengthening of independent institutions.

She pledged to progressively introduce universal healthcare that is free at the point of treatment, backed by adequate budgetary allocations to ensure hospitals have medicines, equipment and sufficient healthcare workers.

On education, she promised universal free public education, progressively extending from pre-primary to secondary school and eventually university.

“We are committed to universal free public education, progressively extending from pre-primary through secondary school and ultimately to university,” she said.

The former Justice Minister also promised to implement the two-thirds gender principle in government appointments and strengthen the response to domestic violence, sexual abuse and femicide.

On the economy, Karua pledged fair taxation, timely payment of government suppliers, support for farmers and small businesses, and action against corruption and wastage of public resources.

She further committed to publishing government expenditure records to enable citizens to track public projects, including the amounts allocated, contractors awarded tenders and payments made.

Karua also outlined four commitments she would pursue within her first 100 days in office, including publishing the national government's debt position, verified pending bills, stalled projects and outstanding payments to health facilities and schools.

She said she would report publicly to Kenyans on progress made against the commitments at the end of the first 100 days.

Karua, who previously served as a public servant, said her experience informed her decision to seek the country's top office.

“I have served this country in the courts, in Parliament and in Cabinet. I understand the responsibility that comes with sitting at the table where decisions affecting millions of people are made,” she said.

Karua's 2027 bid will be her second presidential attempt. She was the running mate to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election under the Azimio la Umoja coalition. The ticket lost to William Ruto and his running mate, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Before that, she contested the presidency in 2013 on a Narc-Kenya ticket, finishing sixth in the race won by Uhuru Kenyatta.