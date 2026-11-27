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Paul Mackenzie. [File, Srandard]

A self-proclaimed Kenyan preacher was on Friday found guilty of the manslaughter of 123 people, barely a month after being sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murders of children in an infamous starvation cult.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi, in what became known as the "Shakahola Forest Massacre".

Paul Mackenzie has faced multiple charges linked to the cult in different courts, but this is the final conviction in a series of cases that have lasted years.

The Mombasa court found that "Mackenzie had systematically persuaded his followers to fast until they died", the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

"Children were to go first, then women and then men, with Mackenzie himself meant to die last," the ODPP said in a statement on X.

The trial called 95 witnesses including survivors, detectives and digital forensic experts.

The ODPP said post-mortem records demonstrated that 129 of the 238 victims died of starvation, adding: "The remains of 86 others were mostly skeletal, making the establishment of their cause of death impossible."

The court acquitted 60 accused persons on all counts, although in its statement the ODPP "indicated the intention to appeal".

Earlier this week, the self-proclaimed preacher was also convicted of radicalisation, terrorism-related offences and child assault.

Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a rights group alerted authorities and some followers were rescued from the 325-hectare (800-acre) ranch in the Shakahola forest on Kenya's coast.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 429 in 2024. Some victims remain unidentified.

The case has fuelled calls for tighter regulation of religious organisations, after it emerged that Mackenzie had previously been arrested twice but released.

He established the Good News International Church in 2003 and set up branches in Nairobi and along Kenya's coast that attracted thousands of devotees, though he claimed it closed in 2019.