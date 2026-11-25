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The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo address the media after the meeting on November 25, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given its joint manifesto team with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) until January 31, 2027, to finalise a policy document outlining areas of agreement that could form the basis of a possible political coalition ahead of the General Election.

The deadline was among four resolutions reached during an ODM Central Committee meeting chaired by party leader Oburu Oginga in Nairobi, on Wednesday, as the party stepped up preparations for the 2027 elections.

Speaking after the meeting, National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed said the committee had directed the joint team to expedite its work and present a report identifying common policy positions and issues that would guide cooperation between the two parties.

"We want to expedite the process of the UDA-ODM manifesto team. We want that process to be concluded latest by January 31, 2027. We want to receive the report on issues that bind us if we were to form a coalition. We're coming together to advance only Kenyans' agenda," Junet said.

He said the proposed document would provide a policy framework for any possible political partnership, insisting that engagements between the two parties would continue through established party structures.

The committee resolved that ODM would maintain formal consultations with UDA under Oburu's leadership, with outstanding issues being channelled through the party's internal organs for consideration and conclusion.

On internal party affairs, the Central Committee reaffirmed its commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent and accountable nominations, seeking to reassure members intending to contest elective positions.

Junet cautioned members against using the nomination process to advance unrelated grievances, saying the party leadership had already given assurances that the exercise would be credible.

"The party has taken note that people who are not happy with the party should not use the nomination process as a scapegoat because assurances have been given through the Central Committee that nominations will be free and fair," he said.

The assurance comes as political parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with nominations expected to be a critical test of internal cohesion and members' confidence in party leadership.

ODM Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo also sought to reassure supporters amid political developments and disagreements surrounding the party's direction, insisting that ODM remained firmly established and capable of navigating emerging challenges.

"I want to assure everyone that ODM is the party to watch. We are strong and not shaken and used to all manner of waves that come," Omanyo said.

The committee further resolved to intensify grassroots mobilisation, announcing an extensive tour of the Coast region from December 6 to December 22, 2026.

The campaign will cover all constituencies and wards in the region, with party leaders expected to engage members and supporters directly while strengthening grassroots structures ahead of the elections.