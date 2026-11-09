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Ruto brands Gachagua 'chief extortionist'

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 9, 2026
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President William Ruto speaking at Nyangori in Nyamira County on November 9, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has launched a blistering attack  on his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, branding him a “chief extortionist” and accusing him of allegedly demanding millions of shillings from businesspeople and political aspirants seeking his support.

Speaking at Nyangori in Nyamira County, the President accused Gachagua, who is now the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), of frustrating business owners and candidates during his tenure as Deputy President.

In a strongly worded address delivered partly in Swahili, Ruto alleged that Gachagua had turned political engagements into opportunities to demand money, claiming that even securing an opportunity to address a gathering required payment.

“Wewe ndiye chief extortionist, umefukuzwa kazi kwa sababu ya extortion. Umeangaisha wafanyabiashara na extortion, umeangaisha candidate wa chama chako na extortion. Kila mtu akija kwako ni lazima atoe pesa,” Ruto said.

The President further alleged that Gachagua demanded Sh10 million from one gubernatorial aspirant and Sh20 million from another, while other candidates were allegedly required to pay varying amounts.

He also claimed that individuals seeking an opportunity to use a microphone during political meetings were required to pay Sh50,000.

“Extortionist, wewe mtu wa pesa, achana na Wakenya, endelea na extortion yako. Uli-extort wafanyabiashara eti unapigana na pombe. Wafanyabiashara hawana amani, candidates hawana amani, wananchi hawana amani kwa sababu ya extortionist. Halafu unatuambia mambo ya pesa, please shut up,” he added.

Ruto also dismissed Gachagua's repeated claims that he played a decisive role in securing his victory in the 2022 presidential election.

The Head of State questioned why the former Deputy President continued to take credit for his political rise, contrasting their respective electoral histories.

“Anazunguka kila mahali kwamba mimi ndiye nimefanya Ruto awe president. Mtu one-term MP anazunguka dunia hii yote. Mimi nimechaguliwa mara saba, wewe mara moja,” he said.

The President went further, accusing Gachagua of having excessive pride despite what he described as limited political achievements.

“Kiburi nyingi na akili kidogo. Bure kabisa. Kiburi inabebwa na gunia, chuki inabebwa na lorry,” Ruto remarked, drawing laughter from sections of the audience.

He also revisited the political process that led to Gachagua's selection as his running mate in 2022, claiming that the former Mathira MP had initially struggled to secure sufficient support from a group of leaders involved in the selection process.

Ruto alleged that during a vote involving 30 people, Gachagua received only four votes, adding that he eventually supported his candidature out of sympathy and consideration for his age.

The President further accused his former deputy of falling out with several political colleagues after being given the opportunity to serve in government.

According to Ruto, Gachagua's disagreements with other leaders eventually contributed to his political isolation and removal from office.

The remarks come amid continued political rivalry between the two leaders following Gachagua's impeachment as Deputy President in October 2024 and his subsequent establishment of DCP as a political vehicle.

Ruto also questioned the opposition's ability to provide effective leadership, arguing that disagreements among its leaders would undermine their capacity to address the concerns of ordinary Kenyans.

He dismissed the ongoing political discussions surrounding competing candidates and party arrangements, insisting that Kenyans were more interested in development plans and solutions to their everyday challenges.

“Who cares if you have one candidate or not? Hiyo ni shauri yenu. Wananchi hawa wa Kenya wanataka kujua mpango wao ni gani,” he said.

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Related Topics

2027 General Elections President William Ruto DCP Leader Gachagua Kenya Politics
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