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Kindiki: Opposition faces uphill task in bid to defeat Ruto in 2027

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Nov. 10, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents in Taveta town after inspecting construction works at Kimala Senior School and the KMTC hostels on November 9, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

 Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said it will be hard for the united opposition to dislodge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Addressing rallies in Taveta and Voi town, where he drummed up support for the President’s re-election, Prof Kindiki said the polls would be decided by candidates’ development record, not by hatred, tribalism, insults, name-calling and character assassination.

He emphasized that all prospective candidates would be judged on their performance, not on falsehoods peddled at rallies.

The DP announced that the government was implementing development programmes in all 47 counties regardless of party affiliation, unlike in the past, when projects favoured regions where the president came from.

“Kenya is for all Kenyans irrespective of party affiliation, and that is why the Kenya Kwanza administration has ensured equality in the implementation of development programmes in the country to transform lives. Whatever projects are going on in this county are also happening in the other 46 counties without discrimination. We are working for all Kenyans whether they voted for us or not, as development is a constitutional right for every Kenyan,” he told supporters in Taveta.

“We have done more than what successive governments did since the country attained its independence in 1963. It will be hard for the opposition to compete and beat Dr Ruto in 2027 because his development track record speaks for itself,” he said.

He noted that the government has allocated Sh16.5 billion to rehabilitate a 243-kilometre road network and Sh7.8 billion for new markets. The DP said Sh220 million, has been set aside to build student hostels for universities, teacher training colleges and TVET institutions, alongside funds for markets and affordable housing.

“The country must be transformed with modern roads, new markets, affordable housing and electricity connectivity, among other projects that drive the economy ahead. We do not want any region of the country to be neglected, marginalised or left behind like in the past,” he said.

He challenged the opposition to tell Kenyans what they have done for the country. “They have to answer many questions from Kenyans about what they did when they previously served in successive governments,” he said.

Kindiki accused the opposition of allegedly having no agenda beyond name-calling, insulting the President, inciting and spreading lies.

“The opposition has nicknamed us ‘Soprano and Kasongo’ instead of tackling pertinent issues affecting Kenyans. When they visit the county again, ask them to single out any development project they have initiated for the benefit of locals,” he told UDA supporters.

The DP was accompanied by Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo, Woman Representative Lydia Haika, MPs John Bwire (Taveta) and Peter Shake (Mwatate), County Assembly Deputy Speaker Chrispus Tondoo, former governor John Mruttu and former Woman Representative Joyce Wanjala Lay. Tondoo, the Bomeni MCA, said Taveta Town had been renamed “Sugoi Two” but still lacked proper roads, water and other amenities to attract investment.

“Roads in the border town are in a pathetic state, and there is a need for the government to improve infrastructure in the town to help stimulate economic growth,” he said.

Haika declared that the county was on the right path on development and urged residents to back President Ruto’s re-election.

Bwire said Kindiki would be Ruto’s running mate in 2027, warning that UDA would not cede ground to ODM. “Professor Kindiki will be Ruto’s running mate until 2032,” he said.

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Related Topics

2027 General Election United Opposition DP Kithure Kindiki President William Ruto
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