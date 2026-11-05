Keroche loses top Senate role after ditching UDA

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Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche said will be contesting for governorship on a DCP ticket. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Keroche has been replaced as the Senate Deputy Majority Leader for shifting loyalty from President William Ruto to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a communication made by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on the floor of the house, Nominated Senator Veronica Maina takes over as the Senate Deputy Majority Leader.

Senator Maina is a close ally of President Ruto and previously served as the UDA Secretary General before the last general election and relinquished that position when she got nominated to the Senate after being asked to do so by President Ruto.

She is currently serving as the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee Vice Chairperson and has been a defender of the Ruto administration and has been championing for the President’s re-election, which has seen her rewarded.

It was just a matter of time before Keroche was replaced in her leadership role in the Senate after shifting allegiance from President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA) to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party(DCP).

The Nakuru Senator had last month said that UDA had lost touch with Kenyans and that she would be vying for the Nakuru Governorship seat in the next general election, where she is expected to square it out with Governor Susan Kihika of the UDA Party.

Keroche criticised President Ruto for falling out of touch with the majority of Kenyans and lying to them about his achievements while millions of Kenyans were sleeping hungry with citizens having lost hope about their future.

“Recently, President Ruto was telling Kenyans that the country is flooded with milk yet you all know that there is no milk in the Supermarket shelves something that has never been witnessed before in the country’s history,” said Keroche.