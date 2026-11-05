Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Keroche loses top Senate role after ditching UDA

By Edwin Nyarangi | Nov. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche said will be contesting for governorship on a DCP ticket. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Keroche has been replaced as the Senate Deputy Majority Leader for shifting loyalty from President William Ruto to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a communication made by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on the floor of the house, Nominated Senator Veronica Maina takes over as the Senate Deputy Majority Leader.

Senator Maina is a close ally of President Ruto and previously served as the UDA Secretary General before the last general election and relinquished that position when she got nominated to the Senate after being asked to do so by President Ruto.

She is currently serving as the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee Vice Chairperson and has been a defender of the Ruto administration and has been championing for the President’s re-election, which has seen her rewarded.

It was just a matter of time before Keroche was replaced in her leadership role in the Senate after shifting allegiance from President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA) to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party(DCP).

 The Nakuru Senator had last month said that UDA had lost touch with Kenyans and that she would be vying for the Nakuru Governorship seat in the next general election, where she is expected to square it out with Governor Susan Kihika of the UDA Party.

Keroche criticised President Ruto for falling out of touch with the majority of Kenyans and lying to them about his achievements while millions of Kenyans were sleeping hungry with citizens having lost hope about their future.

“Recently, President Ruto was telling Kenyans that the country is flooded with milk yet you all know that there is no milk in the Supermarket shelves something that has never been witnessed before in the country’s history,” said Keroche.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tabitha Keroche Senator Veronica Maina UDA And DCP UDA Defections
.

Latest Stories

Mbadi urges universities to invest in research to boost Agenda 2063
Mbadi urges universities to invest in research to boost Agenda 2063
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Inter-religious council to issue 'guide for electing leaders'
National
By Jacob Ochiro
1 hr ago
When voters speak, politicians must listen: Lessons for Kenya in US midterm elections
Opinion
By Luchettu Likaka
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Weak link? Judiciary under fire over failure to rein in police impunity
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Weak link? Judiciary under fire over failure to rein in police impunity
Missing lawyer mystery deepens as police falter
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Missing lawyer mystery deepens as police falter
How woman buying curtains for a new home met her death in Eastleigh
By  Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Newton Kimaiyo 1 hr ago
How woman buying curtains for a new home met her death in Eastleigh
Gachagua's challenge as rivals defy his Mt Kenya dominance
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Gachagua's challenge as rivals defy his Mt Kenya dominance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved