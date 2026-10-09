Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Another blow for Ruto as Tabitha Karanja ditches UDA for DCP

By Antony Gitonga | Oct. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche said will be contesting for governorship on a DCP ticket. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche has ditched President William Ruto’s UDA for Gachagua’s DCP.

Her announcement comes just a day after Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba officially announced she will not seek re-election on a UDA ticket, declaring her intention to exit the ruling party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wamuchomba said her decision followed extensive consultations, soul-searching, and a refusal to remain aligned with leaders who fail to respect others.

“I am not going to seek a seat through my party, UDA. I am going to join Kenyans... I will follow what they tell me,” Wamuchomba declared, adding that while she will use a different political vehicle, she has not yet named her next party.

And in another blow to Ruto’s camp, Keroche, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate, said she had decided after realising that UDA had lost touch with Kenyans amid a rise in the cost of living.

DCP leaders from Nakuru said that they had the blessings of their leader Rigathi Gachagua in receiving Karanja to the party.

In the last couple of months, several elected leaders from Central Kenya have ditched UDA ahead of next year’s general elections.

Addressing tens of her supporters in her home in Karai Naivasha, Karanja said that she had engaged voters in the county before reaching the decision.

She said that UDA had lost touch with the electorate across the country after failing to keep most of the pledges in the last general elections.

“From today I have ditched UDA, and I will vie for Nakuru Governor's seat on DCP ticket and my party leader is aware of this,” she said.

The Senator hit out at her boss, President William Ruto, for failing to connect with Kenyans and for always lying as thousands continued to sleep hungry.

“The other day the President was saying that the country is flooded with milk, yet in real terms there is no milk even in our supermarkets,” she said.

During the ceremony, the Senator lashed out at Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika over the manner she had run down the county in the last four years.

She said that despite receiving and collecting over Sh26B every year, the county health was on its knees, with most hospitals operating without staff and medication.

“Our roads are in deplorable condition; we have tens of pending bills, stalled projects and an absent governor who is operating from abroad,” she said.

Karanja said that she would continue to fight for the reopening of War Memorial Hospital, which was controversially closed by the current county government.

“This county is yet to disburse bursary funds to the needy; minors and mothers are dying during birth, there is no water in some hospitals, and it's time we had new leadership,” she said.

DCP Secretary-General in Nakuru Simon Nasieku, while welcoming the Senator, was quick to note that this was not a direct nomination.

“The fall of UDA is here with us and we expect more leaders to defect to DCP, which is going to be part and parcel of the next government come 2027,” he said.

On his part, DCP Chairman in Nakuru Joseph Kimani promised free and fair nominations when the party holds its nominations early next year.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Election 2027 Kivumbi 2027 Karanja-Kihika Fallout
.

Latest Stories

Prayers answered as SPL finally set to kick off after 48 days of dilemma
Prayers answered as SPL finally set to kick off after 48 days of dilemma
Football
By Washington Onyango
14 mins ago
For meat and milk: Ruto proposes buffalo farming to ease shortage
National
By Esther Nyambura
45 mins ago
Goonism returns to Homa Bay after arrest of suspected gang leader
Crime and Justice
By Standard Reporter
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No, not now! Why IMF is hesitant to commit other billions to Ruto's regime
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 55 mins ago
No, not now! Why IMF is hesitant to commit other billions to Ruto's regime
Goonism returns to Homa Bay after arrest of suspected gang leader
By Standard Reporter 55 mins ago
Goonism returns to Homa Bay after arrest of suspected gang leader
ODM divisions emerge at Raila memorial as leaders clash over 2027
By Benard Lusigi 55 mins ago
ODM divisions emerge at Raila memorial as leaders clash over 2027
Edwin Sifuna: Raila was my protector
By Edwin Nyarangi 55 mins ago
Edwin Sifuna: Raila was my protector
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved