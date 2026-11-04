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Veronica Maina replaces Tabitha Karanja as Deputy Senate Majority Leader

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 4, 2026
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Nominated Senator Veronica Maina. [File]

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has formally communicated the removal of Tabitha Karanja Keroche as Deputy Senate Majority Leader and the appointment of Veronica Maina to the position with immediate effect.

In a communication to senators dated Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Kingi said he had received a letter from Senate Majority Whip David Wakoli informing his office of changes in the majority party leadership.

The letter, dated November 3, 2026, was accompanied by minutes of a Majority Party meeting held the same day and a signed list of senators supporting the resolution.

“The correspondence and the attached Minutes indicate that a resolution was passed by the Majority Party to remove the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Tabitha Keroche, MGH, MP, in accordance with Standing Order 22(5),” Kingi said.

He added that the Majority Party had elected Maina to replace Keroche at the same meeting.

“The letter of the Majority Whip further informs my office that the Majority Party at the same meeting elected Sen. Veronica Maina, CBS, MP to serve as Deputy Senate Majority Leader in her place pursuant to Standing Order 22(6),” the Speaker said.

Kingi said he had verified the correspondence and was formally notifying the House of the leadership change in accordance with the Senate's Standing Orders.

“In this respect, I have verified the correspondence received and hereby communicate that the Majority Party has effected a change in the Office of the Deputy Senate Majority Leader,” he said.

“The new office holder, with immediate effect, is Sen. Veronica Maina, CBS, MP.”

Kingi cited Standing Order 22(8), which requires the Speaker, upon receiving a decision on the removal of a party office holder, to verify the correspondence and communicate the decision to the Senate within three sitting days.

The change follows a resolution by the Majority Party to remove Keroche and elect Maina to the position, according to the Speaker's communication.

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Related Topics

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina Deputy Senate Majority Leader 2027 General Election 2027 Politics
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