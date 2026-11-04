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Kimemia dumps Jubilee, joins DCP as Nyandarua gubernatorial race shapes up

By James Munyeki | Nov. 4, 2026
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Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro. [Courtesy, DCP]

Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has defected from the Jubilee Party to join the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Kimemia, who contested the gubernatorial seat on the Jubilee Party ticket but lost to current Governor Kiarie Badilisha, who ran on a UDA ticket in the last General Election, is set to face Badilisha, former Water Cabinet Secretary Cecily Kariuki, and lawyer John Theuri.

Kimemia was welcomed into the party by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home, after leading a delegation from Nyandarua County there.

"I have listened to the people of Nyandarua county who I I served deligently during my tenure as their governor. This is their preferred party and I am willing to work with it to win the next general elections," he said.

He vowed to complete the projects he initiated during his term if elected.

Gachagua said the party was ready to welcome any candidate seeking to run on its ticket and would hold free and fair party nominations.

"We are welcoming any member who wills to join the party. We are promising that the party will conduct free and fair nominations," he said.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, the party's secretary general, was also present.

The move comes barely two weeks after Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata and Badilisha joined the party.

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