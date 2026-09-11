United Opposition and Linda Mwananchi consultations intensify behind closed doors

Linda Mwananchi team, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, meets Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i in Karen, Nairobi, as they seek a formula to challenge President William Ruto. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The United Opposition has in recent weeks intensified consultations behind closed doors as they look for the best formula to unseat President William Ruto.

On Thursday, Linda Mwananchi leader and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna began his day with a meeting hosted by Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over a cup of tea at Kalonzo's residence.