Oburu warns politicians against meddling in ODM-UDA negotiations

Audio By Vocalize

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga. [File]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has warned politicians outside the party against interfering in its negotiations with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), insisting that ODM has the structures and leadership necessary to negotiate an agreement that protects its interests.

In a statement dated October 29, Oburu said he was concerned that some individuals, including non-ODM members, were attempting to dictate how the party should conduct its engagement with UDA during his temporary absence from active political engagement.

He maintained that the party would independently determine the direction of the negotiations, including whether the discussions should result in a formal written agreement.

“ODM is an established political institution with legitimate structures, clear objectives and an experienced leadership capable of conducting negotiations in the Party’s and Kenyans’ best interests,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing political debate over ODM’s engagement with President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election, with questions emerging over possible power-sharing arrangements, the distribution of political positions and the implementation of commitments made between the parties.

On Wednesday, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua questioned ODM’s bargaining position in its engagement with UDA.

Gachagua dismissed ODM’s reported push for the deputy president’s position in a possible political arrangement with Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections, questioning what the opposition-turned-cooperation partner would offer in return.

“Those ODM characters are now talking about shares. They are now demanding shares. They want the deputy president slot. But he (Ruto) cannot give them because they have nothing to give him in return,” Gachagua said.

His remarks added to the debate over whether ODM’s negotiations would prioritise policy commitments, government appointments or a broader political partnership.

However, Oburu insists that the negotiations were serious political engagements that should not be subjected to public pressure or commentary from individuals who were not involved in the process.

“These negotiations are serious political engagements, not public spectacles to be conducted in the glare of television cameras,” he said.

At the centre of ODM’s engagement with UDA is the implementation of the 10-point agenda, which Oburu described as a fundamental and non-negotiable condition of the political engagement.

The agenda has featured prominently in discussions about cooperation between the two political formations, with ODM maintaining that its priorities must be addressed as the parties consider their future relationship.

“Full implementation of the 10-point agenda, among other pressing national priorities, remains a fundamental, non-negotiable pillar of our engagement with UDA. Our commitment to this agenda is absolute,” Oburu said.

His position signals that ODM intends to assess the outcome of the negotiations against the commitments contained in the agenda rather than allowing discussions to be dominated solely by the prospect of sharing government positions.

The party leader also invoked ODM’s political history, saying the movement had made significant contributions and sacrifices for the country and would continue pursuing national progress and stability.

He urged outsiders to concentrate on the country's challenges instead of attempting to influence the party’s internal decisions.

“I advise those outside ODM to concentrate on the many pressing challenges confronting our country and spare us their unsolicited counsel,” he said.

Oburu added that political parties and individuals were free to pursue their own alliances, mergers and coalitions without interfering in ODM’s choices.

“ODM knows where it is going, what it wants and how to get there,” he declared.

He emphasized ODM’s autonomy and the need for its leadership to determine the terms and outcome of the engagement.

The ODM leader also said he was making steady progress in his recovery and thanked Kenyans, party members, friends and well-wishers for their prayers, goodwill and support during his temporary absence from active political engagement.