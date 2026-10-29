Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Oburu warns politicians against meddling in ODM-UDA negotiations

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga. [File]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has  warned politicians outside the party against interfering in its negotiations with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), insisting that ODM has the structures and leadership necessary to negotiate an agreement that protects its interests.

In a statement dated October 29, Oburu said he was concerned that some individuals, including non-ODM members, were attempting to dictate how the party should conduct its engagement with UDA during his temporary absence from active political engagement.

He maintained that the party would independently determine the direction of the negotiations, including whether the discussions should result in a formal written agreement.

“ODM is an established political institution with legitimate structures, clear objectives and an experienced leadership capable of conducting negotiations in the Party’s and Kenyans’ best interests,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing political debate over ODM’s engagement with President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election, with questions emerging over possible power-sharing arrangements, the distribution of political positions  and the implementation of commitments made between the parties.

On Wednesday, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua questioned ODM’s bargaining position in its engagement with UDA.

Gachagua dismissed ODM’s reported push for the deputy president’s position in a possible political arrangement with Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections, questioning what the opposition-turned-cooperation partner would offer in return.

“Those ODM characters are now talking about shares. They are now demanding shares. They want the deputy president slot. But he (Ruto) cannot give them because they have nothing to give him in return,” Gachagua said.

His remarks added to the debate over whether ODM’s negotiations would prioritise policy commitments, government appointments or a broader political partnership.

However, Oburu insists that the negotiations were serious political engagements that should not be subjected to public pressure or commentary from individuals who were not involved in the process.

“These negotiations are serious political engagements, not public spectacles to be conducted in the glare of television cameras,” he said.

At the centre of ODM’s engagement with UDA is the implementation of the 10-point agenda, which Oburu described as a fundamental and non-negotiable condition of the political engagement.

The agenda has featured prominently in discussions about cooperation between the two political formations, with ODM maintaining that its priorities must be addressed as the parties consider their future relationship.

“Full implementation of the 10-point agenda, among other pressing national priorities, remains a fundamental, non-negotiable pillar of our engagement with UDA. Our commitment to this agenda is absolute,” Oburu said.

His position signals that ODM intends to assess the outcome of the negotiations against the commitments contained in the agenda rather than allowing discussions to be dominated solely by the prospect of sharing government positions.

The party leader also invoked ODM’s political history, saying the movement had made significant contributions and sacrifices for the country and would continue pursuing national progress and stability.

He urged outsiders to concentrate on the country's challenges instead of attempting to influence the party’s internal decisions.

“I advise those outside ODM to concentrate on the many pressing challenges confronting our country and spare us their unsolicited counsel,” he said.

Oburu added that political parties and individuals were free to pursue their own alliances, mergers and coalitions without interfering in ODM’s choices.

“ODM knows where it is going, what it wants and how to get there,” he declared.

He emphasized ODM’s autonomy and the need for its leadership to determine the terms and outcome of the engagement.

The ODM leader also said he was making steady progress in his recovery and thanked Kenyans, party members, friends and well-wishers for their prayers, goodwill and support during his temporary absence from active political engagement.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

ODM -UDA Talks Broad-Based Government ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga 2027 General Elections
.

Latest Stories

Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Obama is back in the trenches, but no one has frozen his pension or security
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
20 mins ago
Why soil testing and mapping should be every farmer's first step
Opinion
By Nora Berrahmouni
43 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
National
By Standard Reporter
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
By Standard Reporter 50 mins ago
How Standard Group attack was planned and financed by two MPS
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
By Gentrix Osano 50 mins ago
Students count cost of strike as lecturers set to resume duty
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
By Prestone Murunga 50 mins ago
Linda Mwananchi's big day after months of legal battles, chaos
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
By Irene Githinji 50 mins ago
Gachagua on search for opposition flagbearer, strategy to oust Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved