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Abdullahi Saajo's plan for Wajir North constituency

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 17, 2026
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Wajir North MP aspirant Abdullahi Saajo speaking in Nairobi after his endorsement.

Abdullahi Saajo who is running to become the next Wajir North MP has said his agenda is centred on water access, youth employment and improved public services.

Speaking at a community meeting in Nairobi on Saturday, Saajo proposed working with government agencies and development partners to deliver nine boreholes annually if elected.

He said implementation of his agenda for the constituents would depend on resources, feasibility and successful partnerships.

“Our people deserve more than promises. They deserve practical solutions, accountable leadership and a development agenda that responds to the challenges affecting our families and communities,” he told The Standard.

In August 2026, he was endorsed Garen Council of Elders where he called on Wajir residents to acquire identity cards and register as voters.

The businessman got 44 out of 77 votes cast to secure the endorsement which places him in a stronger position to clinch the seat in a county where negotiated democracy and elders play a vital role on political direction taken by the community.

He said their numbers will give them a bigger say at the negotiating table on the national level for development.

According to Saajo, a strong and united Wajir would help its leaders demand for more attention towards addressing problems that have been ignored by successive administrations.

The aspirant said that he intends to draw on his professional and international networks to explore employment opportunities for young people in the Gulf countries and Europe through legitimate recruitment organisations.

He also said that vocational training and support for local businesses will be prioritised if elected MP.

According to Saajo his recent visit to Denmark had strengthened his interest in building international partnerships.

His other priorities include helping women’s groups access financing and markets, advocating for better education and healthcare, and pursuing improvements in roads, electricity and security.

Saajo also pledged regular consultations with residents and transparent reporting on development projects, calling on voters to scrutinise those seeking leadership.

“Development should reach every sub county and every community without discrimination,” he said adding that the region was lagging behind in terms of development due to its former leaders.

He is expected to go up against the incumbent Ibrahim Saney of the ruling United Democratic Alliance, former MP and current Principal Secretary for National Government Coordination Ahmed Abdisalan and former aspirant Abdikadir Mohamed.

In the 2022 elections, the constituency had 33,927 across seven wards and has 101 polling stations.

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Related Topics

Wajir County politics Wajir County negotiated democracy
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