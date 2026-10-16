Abandoning Raila: Questions as former Raila allies give first anniversary a wide berth

Raila Odinga’s family at his first death anniversary commemoration in Bondo, Siaya County. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

They were some of the closest people in Raila Odinga’s circle during his decades-long career and shared with him significant moments in his political career. For some, especially his allies in ODM, he helped build their careers from scratch, handing them direct tickets to contest seats and endorsing them to win seats without breaking a sweat.

Yet, in his first anniversary that many had been looking forward to after a year of heartbreak over the loss of a political icon, they were a no-show and abandoned the man whom they had portrayed as a friend, father figure and mentor.