Sifuna meets Njeri Maina as opposition unity push gathers pace

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina during a meeting to discuss opposition unity ahead of the 2027 General Election. [Edwin Sifuna, X]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has met Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina as opposition leaders push to agree on a common candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna, who leads the Linda Mwananchi movement, said Maina and Senator Kamau Murango visited his office on Tuesday to discuss efforts to unite the country and strengthen the opposition.

“Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Senator Kamau Murango are solid people. But you already knew that. They stopped by the office today to share thoughts on what we must do to unite the country and especially the opposition, for us to return our nation to democratic governance in 2027. Mbele kuzuri,” Sifuna wrote on X.

The meeting comes amid growing calls for opposition leaders to set aside their political differences and agree on a single presidential candidate before the next election.

On October 10, Sifuna said his immediate priority was building the structures of The Equitable Party before entering coalition talks.

“My party right now is completing the rebranding process; we have IEBC and ORPP registrations to think about. Conversations about coalitions and alliances will come later,” Sifuna said during a media roundtable in Nairobi.

His latest meeting with Maina comes as opposition figures continue to discuss how to unite behind a common political position.

Maina has also urged opposition leaders seeking the presidency to resolve their differences and agree on one candidate to face Ruto.

Speaking at the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, father of People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, on October 3, Maina called on presidential hopefuls to settle their differences before the election.

“For those vying for the Presidency, from Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, Edwin Sifuna, Fred Matiang’i and others in the United Opposition, I am telling you if it will take you entering a room for a face-off, and even if it means you fighting each other in that room, that is okay,” Maina said.

“But we want, once you leave that room, you give us one candidate who will take President William Ruto home.”

The opposition has yet to agree on a method for choosing its presidential candidate, with some leaders favouring negotiations among party principals while others have advocated using opinion polls.