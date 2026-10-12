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Muthomi Njuki elected CoG Chairperson

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 12, 2026
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Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been elected as the Council of Governors Chairperson. [File, Standard]

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been elected as the Council of Governors Chairperson.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka was elected as the COG Vice Chairperson, while Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi was elected as the COG Whip.

The Council of Governors (CoG) opted for a consensus arrangement in the election of its Chairperson and Vice Chairperson after both Njuki and Lusaka showed interest in the Chairperson position.

Following a tense contest between the two, governors opted for consensus in order to avoid splitting the body.

Njuki and Lusaka were locked in a fierce contest, with their support divided almost evenly between the two camps.

The deadlock prompted intervention from fellow governors, who pleaded with both Governors to share the top positions rather than push the council to a divisive vote.

"I would like to thank my fellow Governors for giving me a chance to serve as Council of Governors Chairperson. I am really humbled, said Njuki.

Lusaka said he would like to put personal ambition above the unity of the council, saying that was the reason he accepted to serve as the COG Vice Chairperson.

"Despite being highly experienced, I have accepted to serve as the Council of Governors Vice Chairperson," said Lusaka.

The outcome reflects a recurring pattern in the council's politics, where leadership contests are often resolved through negotiated settlements rather than outright ballots.

With governors drawn from different political parties and regions, a bruising election risked leaving lasting rifts at a time when counties are pressing the national government on delayed disbursements, pending bills and the funding of devolved functions.

A Governor who spoke to The Standard and requested not to be named said that a united council is better placed to negotiate with the Treasury, Parliament and the Executive.

"By stepping back from a vote, the governors have signalled that protecting devolution takes precedence over individual contest," said the governor.

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Related Topics

Council of Governors CoG Elections Governor Muthomi Njuki Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki
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