Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign

Members of ODM light candles at Treasury Square in Mombasa to commemorate the first anniversary of Raila Odinga. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

It is an anniversary that many had longed for after a year of pain and anguish following the death of a man who was loved by multitudes across the country and whose influence continues to permeate several aspects of the country’s democracy.

Many of his ardent followers had hoped his anniversary would provide them with an opportunity to reminisce about the past of the late ODM Raila Odinga, the present status of the democratic ideals that cost him detention, blood, sweat and tears, and what awaits his legacy.