Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign

It is an anniversary that many had longed for after a year of pain and anguish following the death of a man who was loved by multitudes across the country and whose influence continues to permeate several aspects of the country’s democracy.
Many of his ardent followers had hoped his anniversary would provide them with an opportunity to reminisce about the past of the late ODM Raila Odinga, the present status of the democratic ideals that cost him detention, blood, sweat and tears, and what awaits his legacy.
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