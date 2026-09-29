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Opposition leaders to unite and speak with one voice by December

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 29, 2026
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Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) National Director of Political Affairs Strategy Stanley Kimure. [Screengrab]

The United Opposition says it will speak with one voice by December as parties seek to overcome their differences and settle on a common political position ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) National Director of Political Affairs Strategy Stanley Kimure said opposition leaders would speak with one voice before the end of the year.

He did not say whether this would include naming a joint presidential candidate.

“Before the end of this year, people from the United Opposition will speak with one voice,” said Kimure in an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, September 29.

Kimure said DCP leaders and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would back whichever candidate the opposition picks, even if that means stepping aside and staying off the ballot.

“We are saying we want to remove William Ruto; we cannot do that without uniting as opposition, so we have to unite; we have to unite,” he added.

Gachagua made a similar commitment on Sunday, September 27, saying he would support whoever is picked as the opposition flagbearer if he does not secure the ticket.

He also predicted that one opposition principal would walk away after a joint candidate is selected.

The opposition has yet to agree on how to pick its joint presidential candidate.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has favoured negotiations among the principals, while a camp linked to Gachagua and Jubilee's Fred Matiang'i has pushed for scientific polling.

Gatanga MP Edward Muriu said on Monday, September 28, that Gachagua, Kalonzo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Matiang'i had asked him to draft a coalition formula aimed at producing one presidential candidate.

Kimure said the opposition holds divergent views but is not divided. He accused President William Ruto of trying to split the alliance by using people within the opposition.

“William Ruto is trying to divide the opposition using the people in opposition,” observed Kimure.

“We have a cunning President; we have moles in the opposition who have been sent by William Ruto,” he alleged.

Kimure did not provide evidence for the claim. He said the opposition must unite if it wants to deny Ruto a second term.

He also defended Gachagua against allegations of corruption.

“If Rigathi Gachagua was truly guilty of stealing, William Ruto would not let him go, and he would be in prison,” argued Kimure.

Kimure said DCP was not seeking the backing of former President Uhuru Kenyatta but would have no problem if Kenyatta votes for its candidate.

“We have no problem if Uhuru will vote for our candidate, and we are also not interested in his support. Why? Because we look at the history,” explained Kimure.

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Related Topics

United Opposition Stanley Kimure President William Ruto DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua
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