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Visa-free entry is not a work pass: India warns nationals in Malaysia

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 22, 2026
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India has warned its nationals against using Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free entry for employment. [Photo, courtesy]

India has warned its nationals against using Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free entry facility to seek employment in the country.

In a statement dated September 22, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said there had been a noticeable increase in Indian nationals using tourist entry to take up jobs in Malaysia.

The commission warned that unscrupulous agents were misleading travellers with false job promises, potentially leaving them overstaying, undocumented and vulnerable to exploitation and detention.

“Many Indian nationals are misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, leading to overstay, illegal status, exploitation, detention and illegal action.”

It said the visa-free facility allows Indian passport holders to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days for tourism and social visits only, but does not authorise employment.

The commission urged genuine tourists to carry valid and verifiable documents to avoid immigration problems upon arrival.

“Indian nationals are strictly advised not to travel to Malaysia for work purposes without a work permit or visa with references (VDT),” the statement read in part.

Visa Misuse

Earlier this month, Kenya also raised concerns about foreigners misusing visitor and visa-free arrangements to engage in activities not permitted under their immigration status.

The Kenyan government said an electronic travel authorisation does not permit foreigners to work, trade or operate businesses in Kenya.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui later said foreigners engaging in employment, retail or other commercial activities must comply with immigration, work permit and other regulatory requirements.

Both countries have reiterated that entering under a tourist or visa-free arrangement does not authorise employment or commercial activity without the required permits.

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