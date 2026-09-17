Why Sifuna has outshined other aspirants for top seat

Audio By Vocalize

Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna addresses supporters at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on September 13, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The euphoria around Senator Edwin Sifuna for president, coming soon at a time when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has provided a roadmap to the August 2027 General Election, tells a story of an electorate that is yearning for change. What change? I am not entirely sure, but here are a few random thoughts.

First, Kenyans love fighters. Look back at Raila Odinga. He was a fighter till the last day. President William Ruto is a political fighter. He has been through thick and thin in political fights. The political youngster Sifuna ticks the box. He is the “in thing.” His media interviews are powerful. His contributions in the Senate are spot on. His political acumen grows by the day. He is a change in political rhetoric.

Second, he talks Baba’s language. He may not have the vitendawili (riddles) his mentor specialised in, but he definitely has both the academic and pragmatic knowledge to punch and floor the opponent. Brilliant in ideas and with the gift to think on his feet, Sifuna provides the electorate with the electrifying political spectacle that Baba served his followers and opponents alike.

Third, Sifuna’s energy resonates well with the young people. He connects well with Gen Z. A majority of Gen Z who will vote, see this as Sifuna's strength. Besides, he speaks their language and raises issues that resonate with them. Sifuna becomes a comrade more easily than any of the top contenders for the presidency.

Fourth, Sifuna has no baggage or systemic encumbrances from previous regimes. He brings with him many young politicians, including Babu Owino, who, being intelligent and politically astute, adds value in political mobilisation.

Lastly, one cannot but compare Sifuna with the other presidential contenders, namely Fred Matiang’i and Kalonzo Musyoka. Sifuna falls way behind Matiang’i in holding a national transformative record. By all standards, Dr Matiang’i is not a politician in a classical sense or in the Machiavellian sense; his DNA is management. He thinks development, he thinks programmes, he thinks goals, he thinks impact and outcomes. While he remains a top contender on the strength of his performance, Kenyan voter behaviour is weird. But they would love to see him in the next government.

Kalonzo Musyoka has all kinds of political accolades. A soft-spoken man. A gentleman, actually. He has enormous political experience to run government. Mr Kalonzo supported Kibaki at the hour of need in 2007. Since then, he has strongly stood behind Raila Odinga as running mate and, in the last election, as a reliable ally. Give it to him, Kalonzo has had a loyal voter base in his backyard. Like Matiang’i, Kalonzo, despite this wonderful profile, does not excite the younger voters as Sifuna does. He is perceived to be less development minded and would cherish peace over hard decisions against his friends in or out of government. The middle class is looking for a progressive mind.

I guess that Rigathi Gachagua will not seek the presidency considering the political dynamics of pushing for another Kikuyu presidency against an incumbent whose foot-soldiers remind everyone that the Kikuyus just completed their 10 years of uninterrupted regime. Unless he intends to form a coalition-post the election, he probably will not gamble to front himself as a presidential candidate. But being a dynamite man of political truth, only he knows deep down whether he will contest.

The Sifuna euphoria means that neither the incumbent nor the other presidential candidates can afford to ignore public opinion. Whatever reasons that have drawn large numbers away from the broad-based government to the united opposition and to, in particular, Sifuna, the man of the moment, must be grave. No government seeking re-election will want to see massive crowds in the opponent’s yard months to the election.

Beyond political words uttered to please rally attendants, deep in the minds and hearts of many Kenyans the monetisation of voters is increasingly becoming meaningless. Yes, everyone needs big money to mobilise and supply enough campaign materials. But monetising voters is a no-brainer.

Kenyans supporting the united opposition want a change. Clearly, they need someone to define that change.

- Dr Mokua is Director Loyola Centre for Media and Communications