Jilted man fails to secure dowry refund in court

A jilted man from Machakos has failed to secure a refund of dowry and logistics worth sh1.16 million spent on a Kamba customary marriage after the wife abandoned him after 30 days.
The man, SWM, approached the courts seeking a refund of Sh1,169,650 spent on livestock, traditional tokens, celebration and transport.
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