Jilted man fails to secure dowry refund in court

Court rejects a Sh1.16m dowry and wedding expenses refund claim after a Kamba customary marriage ended within a month. [Courtesy]

A jilted man from Machakos has failed to secure a refund of dowry and logistics worth sh1.16 million spent on a Kamba customary marriage after the wife abandoned him after 30 days.

The man, SWM, approached the courts seeking a refund of Sh1,169,650 spent on livestock, traditional tokens, celebration and transport.