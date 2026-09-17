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Jilted man fails to secure dowry refund in court

By Joackim Bwana | Sep. 17, 2026
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Court rejects a Sh1.16m dowry and wedding expenses refund claim after a Kamba customary marriage ended within a month. [Courtesy]

A jilted man from Machakos has failed to secure a refund of dowry and logistics worth sh1.16 million spent on a Kamba customary marriage after the wife abandoned him after 30 days.

The man, SWM, approached the courts seeking a refund of Sh1,169,650 spent on livestock, traditional tokens, celebration and transport.

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Kamba Customary Marriage Customary Law Dowry Refund Machakos Court Ruling
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