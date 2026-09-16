Kalonzo's 2027 gamble: Can the diplomat finally catch his flight?

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event. [File, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front (EPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s stakes are at their highest in the highly fluid search for a presidential flag bearer and running mate for the united opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election, now just 11 months away.

After years in the diplomatic circuit, pursuing peace between warring factions in the regional madhouses of Somalia and Sudan, Kalonzo now faces the test of his political life in his quest to become President and Kenya’s diplomat-in-chief.