Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Wetang'ula urges MPs to push Kenya's agenda at Commonwealth conference

By Irene Githinji | Sep. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula duirng the the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in South Africa. [Courtesy] 

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged MPs to advance Kenya’s interests and share parliamentary experiences with Commonwealth member states.

The Speaker told MPs attending the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in South Africa to use the forum as part of exchanging ideas, learning from other legislatures and identifying best practices that could improve democracy, accountability and legislative effectiveness at home.

He urged the MPs to actively participate in the conference discussions, saying Kenya has built a strong tradition of contributing to Commonwealth parliamentary affairs.

“Kenya has been an active member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and this conference provides an opportunity for you to deliberate on ideas that can strengthen our legislative roles, reinforce parliaments and enhance accountability,” Wetang’ula said.

He made the remarks after meeting the Kenyan delegation in Cape Town, with the week-long conference bringing together over 700 parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to discuss issues affecting legislatures and citizens.

Wetang’ula said Kenya’s participation should go beyond attendance saying they should contribute to practical solutions to challenges facing parliaments across the Commonwealth.

Similarly, he called for commitment by member countries towards strengthening the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, saying effective cooperation was necessary to build responsive and accountable legislative institutions.

The Speaker also supported discussions on the participation of women in Parliament, noting that they provide an opportunity to address political and institutional barriers that continually affect their participation in leadership and legislative processes.

He encouraged Kenyan women MPs to take advantage of the conference to build networks, pursue leadership opportunities and exchange experiences with their counterparts.

“I encourage our female legislators to take advantage of the opportunities available through this conference, including leadership positions and networking platforms that can enhance their contributions to public service,” he said.

Wetang’ula also supported efforts to make parliaments more accessible and inclusive to persons with disabilities.

He said discussions on the participation of legislators with disabilities should focus on creating parliamentary institutions that remove barriers and enable them to contribute fully to legislative processes.

The conference will also examine climate adaptation and resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes and other emerging challenges and opportunities facing legislatures.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference Kenya's MPs Commonwealth Parliamentary Association
.

Latest Stories

Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
National
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
By Wycliff Kipsang 4 hrs ago
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
By Brian Kisanji 4 hrs ago
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved