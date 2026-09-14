Wetang'ula urges MPs to push Kenya's agenda at Commonwealth conference

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula duirng the the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in South Africa. [Courtesy]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged MPs to advance Kenya’s interests and share parliamentary experiences with Commonwealth member states.

The Speaker told MPs attending the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in South Africa to use the forum as part of exchanging ideas, learning from other legislatures and identifying best practices that could improve democracy, accountability and legislative effectiveness at home.

He urged the MPs to actively participate in the conference discussions, saying Kenya has built a strong tradition of contributing to Commonwealth parliamentary affairs.

“Kenya has been an active member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and this conference provides an opportunity for you to deliberate on ideas that can strengthen our legislative roles, reinforce parliaments and enhance accountability,” Wetang’ula said.

He made the remarks after meeting the Kenyan delegation in Cape Town, with the week-long conference bringing together over 700 parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to discuss issues affecting legislatures and citizens.

Wetang’ula said Kenya’s participation should go beyond attendance saying they should contribute to practical solutions to challenges facing parliaments across the Commonwealth.

Similarly, he called for commitment by member countries towards strengthening the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, saying effective cooperation was necessary to build responsive and accountable legislative institutions.

The Speaker also supported discussions on the participation of women in Parliament, noting that they provide an opportunity to address political and institutional barriers that continually affect their participation in leadership and legislative processes.

He encouraged Kenyan women MPs to take advantage of the conference to build networks, pursue leadership opportunities and exchange experiences with their counterparts.

“I encourage our female legislators to take advantage of the opportunities available through this conference, including leadership positions and networking platforms that can enhance their contributions to public service,” he said.

Wetang’ula also supported efforts to make parliaments more accessible and inclusive to persons with disabilities.

He said discussions on the participation of legislators with disabilities should focus on creating parliamentary institutions that remove barriers and enable them to contribute fully to legislative processes.

The conference will also examine climate adaptation and resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes and other emerging challenges and opportunities facing legislatures.