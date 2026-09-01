Why Parliament has been sued over MPs' voting records

Activist moves to court seeking orders compelling Parliament to disclose MPs’ final voting records on crucial legislation, including the Finance Bill.
Rights activist Francis Awino has moved to the Milimani High Court seeking orders compelling Parliament to make MPs’ voting, attendance and other legislative records publicly accessible to Kenyans.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902