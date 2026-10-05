The rise and rise of Sifuna to a Presidential candidate

Edwin Sifuna lead the Linda Mwananchi brigade in Homabay .[File, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's rise to a Presidential candidate under the Equitable Party (TEP) ticket was accelerated after he was kicked out as the ODM Party Secretary General.

Sifuna was also kicked out of his leadership position as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip in what was attributed to his opposition to President William Ruto re-election bid.