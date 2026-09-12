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Decades-long court battle over Fred Kubai's wealth reignited as granddaughter seeks to conclude succession

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 12, 2026
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Former freedom fighter  Fredrick Polwarth Kubai made history, alongside the Kapenguria six, by ushering in a new dawn for Kenya.

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Fred Kubai Kapenguria Six Freedom Fighter Fredrick Polwarth Kubai
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