How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state

President William Ruto’s current and past roadside directives has often attracted local and international rebuke with diplomatic observers and analysts warning that he undermines the country’s international investor confidence and could unsettle Kenya's diplomatic relations.
From his ‘pack and leave’ orders against the Mumbai based Tata Chemicals Magadi and foreign small-scale traders, his mambo ni matatu directive (withdraw court cases, deportation or journey to heaven) against creditors and the Mumias Sugar Company; to his defense on presence of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) officials in Nairobi, analysts warn that the President needed to handle the country’s foreign policy with extra care.
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