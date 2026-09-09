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How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 9, 2026
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Burundian nationals in Kenya at their embassy of the republic of Burundi chancery carrying their belongings while others left their belongings where they lived at dennis pritt road flocking along the road seeking travel documents to leave the country, days after President William Ruto ordered the closure of small businesses run by foreigners .Most of them were youths and young families on 8th September 2026 [David Gichuru , Standard]

President William Ruto’s current and past roadside directives has often attracted local and international rebuke with diplomatic observers and analysts warning that he undermines the country’s international investor  confidence and could unsettle Kenya's diplomatic relations.

From his ‘pack and leave’ orders against the Mumbai based Tata Chemicals Magadi and foreign  small-scale traders, his mambo ni matatu directive (withdraw court cases, deportation or journey to heaven) against creditors and the Mumias Sugar Company; to his defense on presence of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) officials in Nairobi, analysts warn that the President needed to handle the country’s foreign policy with extra care.

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Related Topics

Burundians President William Ruto Sudan's Rapid Support Forces East African Community (EAC)
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