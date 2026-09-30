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Wavinya denies claims of Kalonzo warming up to Ruto

By Erastus Mulwa | Sep. 30, 2026
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Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti addresses residents during a development tour of Mwala constituency on September 30, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and her deputy Francis Mwangangi have dismissed reports that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was warming up to President William Ruto's government ahead of next year's General Election.

Addressing residents of Mwala constituency during inspection of development projects, Wavinya and Mwangangi said that Kalonzo was firmly in the opposition and was the frontrunner in the race to secure the opposition presidential ticket.

"Kalonzo is firmly in the opposition and he is the most likely candidate expected to face Ruto at the presidential ballot next year. The rumours alleging he is warming up to Ruto are a desperate propaganda campaign hatched by Ruto to scuttle opposition unity," said Wavinya.

The governor accused politicians allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) within Ukambani region of spreading falsehoods in a bid to portray Kalonzo as an indecisive leader.

"They (UDA politicians) are on a mission to please their master by disrupting Kalonzo's political backyard. We urge the Akamba community to reject such politicians and rally their support behind Kalonzo, whose time to lead the country has matured," said Wavinya.

Ruto allied MPs including Vincent Kawaya (Mwala), Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) and Caleb Mule (Machakos Town) have been leading a pro-Ruto campaign across the lower Eastern region, urging the community to reject opposition politics and rally behind the government.

But Wavinya termed the politicians "traitors" and "enemies" of the Kamba nation.

"All those traitors should be taught discipline at the ballot. As a community we must stand up and be counted in our quest to propel Kalonzo to State House," said the county boss.

Her sentiments were echoed by Mwangangi, who termed claims of Kalonzo joining Ruto as State-sponsored propaganda.

"This is pure political propaganda engineered by those worried about Kalonzo's popularity and are out to confuse Kenyans as elections draw closer," he said.

The deputy governor urged Kenyans to use the 2027 General Election to vote in the right leadership that will respect constitutionalism, human rights and the rule of law.

He said the alleged scheme to "import" voters into the country ahead of next year's election was an exercise in futility.

"Even if they bring in foreigners to vote in their favour, it will be an exercise in futility because the numbers will not yield any victory," Mwangangi said.

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Related Topics

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka President William Ruto Governor Wavinya Ndeti 2027 General Election
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