Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenyan Wawira Njiru named in TIME100 Next list for 2026

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Wawira Njiru founder and Chief Executive Officer of Food4Education. [Njiru, X]

Kenyan social entrepreneur Wawira Njiru, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Food4Education, has been named in the 2026 TIME100 Next list, which recognises emerging leaders shaping the future across various fields.

Njiru, a nutritionist and philanthropist, founded the non-profit organisation in 2012 to address hunger and poor nutrition among schoolchildren, which she identified as major barriers to learning.

While studying in Australia, she organised a Kenyan-themed fundraising dinner that raised about Sh126,000, which she used to establish a school feeding programme in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The initiative started with 25 children receiving meals prepared in a makeshift kitchen but has since grown into one of Kenya's largest school feeding programmes, providing more than 600,000 meals daily to children in over 1,500 schools across 13 counties.

Food4Education has developed a model that combines technology, centralised kitchens, partnerships with farmers and efficient food distribution to provide affordable, nutritious meals while creating employment opportunities and supporting local economies.

The organisation coordinates thousands of employees, hundreds of kitchens, farmers and distribution networks to sustain its expanding operations.

Other Kenyans who have received international recognition for their work include Equity Group Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi, world 1,500-metre champion Faith Kipyegon, environmentalist Wanjira Mathai and historian Chao Maina.

President William Ruto was also named in TIME magazine's 2024 list of the world's 100 most influential people, recognising his place among global political and public figures.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Wawira Njiru TIME100 Next Food4Education
.

Latest Stories

Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Hundreds held, dozens wounded as French school protests escalate
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Kenya Power turns the heat on homeowners for rooftop solar installations
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved