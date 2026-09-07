Jimi Wanjigi: UhuRuto plotting 2027 politics to escape debt reckoning

Safina party leader Jimmy Wanjigi. [File, Standard]

Safina presidential candidate Jimmy Wanjigi has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his successor, William Ruto, of jointly manipulating Kenya’s 2027 political landscape to shield themselves from accountability over the country’s Sh13.3 trillion debt burden.

Wanjigi, who has positioned himself as a tax justice defender and economic liberation campaigner, said the country’s debt crisis was a product of decisions made by Uhuru and Ruto when they served as President and Deputy President, respectively, and warned that Kenyans risk being trapped in another political contest between the two leaders and their allies.