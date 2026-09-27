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Ahadi Kenya Trust founder recognised for community service

By Elijah Mwamuli | Sep. 27, 2026
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Ahadi Kenya Trust founder and executive director Stanley Kamau during the 100 Africa Most Influential Persons Awards 2026, in Kigali, Rwanda. [Courtesy]

Ahadi Kenya Trust founder and executive director Stanley Kamau has been recognised among Africa’s influential changemakers at the 100 Africa Most Influential Persons Awards 2026, held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kamau received a Community Service Honour at the ceremony on September 25, 2026, that brought together personalities from across the continent whose work has had an impact in different sectors.

The awards are organised by The Business Executive Media Group, are intended to recognise people whose leadership and professional accomplishments have contributed to Africa’s socio-economic and cultural development.

Kamau's recognition adds to a long record of community-service awards linked to his work through Ahadi Kenya Trust.

The organisation, which he founded, has for years run community health and social-support programmes, including campaigns targeting to eradicate jigger infestation, as well as initiatives involving education, sanitation and support for vulnerable communities.

His work has also earned recognition beyond Kenya. Kenyatta National Hospital identifies Kamau as the founder and executive director of Ahadi Kenya Trust and notes that he has received several awards for humanitarian and community work, including the International African Achievers Award.

Other award recipients include Zainab Ansell-founder of Zara Tanzania Adventures and Zita Tanzania Wild Camps; Dr Mories Atoki- Nigerian business executive recognised for her leadership and contributions spanning public health, sustainable development and business transformation and Kwenda CEO Lumabni Gondwe from Malawi who was recognised for contribution to the growth of digital transformation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

For Kamau, the recognition comes against the backdrop of nearly two decades of community intervention through Ahadi Kenya Trust.

The organisation's documented activities include medical camps, support for vulnerable children and families, provision of assistive devices and partnerships aimed at improving health and livelihoods.

Kamau said termed the award as an honour, but clarified that recognition has never been the reason “I do the work I do.”

“For me, the true reward lies in knowing that my efforts can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others and contribute to positive change in society. Every project, challenge and opportunity is driven by a deeper purpose; to create impact, inspire others and leave things better than I found them.”

He thanked everyone who has supported and believed in him in the journey to serve, to create solutions and to make a lasting contribution to society.

“If the work touches even one life, opens one door or inspires someone else to make a difference, then that is recognition enough,” he added.

Kamau dedicated the award to the community health promoters that made the achievement possible.

“It is a reflection not only of my efforts, but of the support, trust, encouragement and collective strength of the people who have stood alongside me throughout the journey,” he said.

He stated that every contribution, however big or small, played a part in making the moment possible.

“This recognition belongs to all of us, and I am deeply grateful to the people who continue to inspire me to serve, create impact and strive for meaningful change,” Kamau added.

The recognitions come at a time when African award platforms are increasingly highlighting community impact alongside business and professional leadership.

The 2026 ceremony, held at the M Hotel in Kigali, brought together figures from sectors including business, public health, entrepreneurship and social development.

The award placed Kamau alongside business and professional leaders from across Africa in a continental platform seeking to highlight individuals making measurable contributions within their communities and sectors.

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Related Topics

Ahadi Kenya Trust's Stanley Kamau Ahadi Kenya Trust Africa’s Influential Changemakers Community Service Honour
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