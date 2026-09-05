Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Atellah courted to challenge Jalang'o for Lang'ata seat

By David Njaaga | Sep. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah (left) during a meeting with Lang'ata residents. [Courtesy]

More than 1,000 youths in Lang’ata have urged Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah to challenge MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, in the 2027 General Election.

The youths questioned Atellah on how he would address challenges facing the constituency and heard his proposals on education, healthcare, youth empowerment and support for informal-sector workers.

The political push could set up a fresh contest for the Nairobi constituency, which Jalang’o won in 2022 on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

Atellah said he would prioritise education, including changes to how bursaries are distributed.

“Education is a right for every child in Lang’ata,” Atellah said while outlining his proposed approach to bursary distribution.

At Madaraka Garage, Atellah also met hundreds of Jua Kali operators and mechanics who raised concerns about insecure workspaces, limited access to modern equipment and the cost of healthcare.

He said he would seek support for artisans through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund, including bursaries, access to equipment and support for Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations.

Atellah also proposed a healthcare programme for Jua Kali workers and their families, saying artisans should not face financial hardship after workplace injuries or illness.

He said he would push for better working conditions and greater security of tenure for informal-sector operators while supporting access to modern diagnostic equipment and skills certification.

The push for Atellah to enter elective politics comes as he starts a fresh five-year term as KMPDU secretary general after winning the April 2026 election unopposed.

The union has said his new term will focus on enforcing existing agreements, clearing outstanding salary arrears and advancing doctors’ welfare.

Under Atellah’s leadership, KMPDU reported that 5,186 doctors received long-standing salary arrears in 2025 while more than 3,100 were promoted across counties, ministries and Level 6 hospitals.

More than 1,000 doctors also moved from contractual to permanent and pensionable terms.

The union is pushing for salary adjustments, payment of outstanding arrears and finalisation of the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2026.

Atellah has also warned of industrial action over unresolved pay issues as the union presses for the implementation of agreements reached with the government.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Davji Atellah Jalang’o Lang’ata MP 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
Livelihoods of Tata Chemicals workers on the edge after Ruto closure directive
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
1 hr ago
Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Alex Kiprotich abduction: A well-coordinated operation
By Caroline Chebet 1 hr ago
Alex Kiprotich abduction: A well-coordinated operation
Fresh clues emerge in Alex Kiprotich abduction as forensics begin
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
Fresh clues emerge in Alex Kiprotich abduction as forensics begin
Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila
Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved