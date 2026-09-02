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MPs halt construction of multi-million youth empowerment centres

By Josphat Thiong'o | Sep. 2, 2026
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MPs have directed for the halting of the construction of youth empowerment  centers across the country following revelations that there was no value for money expended on the government projects.

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Related Topics

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Youth Empowerment Centres NG-CDF
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