Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits

Police recruits are not adequately trained to equip them with relevant skills needed for managing crime as well as maintaining law and order.
This is largely attributed to demotivated instructors who do not possess specialized training, have no scheme of service, and that some are forced to take up the training duties against their wish.
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