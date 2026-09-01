Why Ruto should reconsider his 2027 re-election bid

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Political analyst Barrack Muluka on September 1, 2026. [Spice FM]

Political analyst Barrack Muluka has challenged President William Ruto to reconsider seeking re-election, citing alleged human rights violations, police killings and political violence under his administration.

Muluka said the scale of the alleged abuses should concern Kenyans as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on SPICE FM on Tuesday, September 1, Muluka linked concerns over police killings and enforced disappearances to what he described as a failure by those in power to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

“I think what we need is more faithfulness to the rule of law, more faithfulness to the Constitution,” he said.

Muluka argued that Kenya does not need more laws but stronger implementation of existing constitutional safeguards.

“The Constitution, whose 16th birthday anniversary we were marking a few days ago, was hailed as one of the most progressive globally. But it is more remarkable in being violated than being observed by those in power, starting with those at the very top,” he observed.

He questioned how the government could assure Kenyans of protection from enforced disappearances while concerns over police conduct persist.

Muluka recalled Ruto’s pledges during his inauguration in September 2022 and his first Jamhuri Day address, when the president spoke against arbitrary killings and promised Kenyans would not experience a repeat of abuses associated with previous administrations.

“He said that we should hold him personally responsible. So we hold him personally responsible for 1,000 lives lost every year,” Muluka noted.

The analyst warned that the government’s handling of security could become more consequential as the 2027 election approaches.

“If a president who is sitting requires another term, and there’s such a scale of abuse of human rights, such a scale of arbitrary killing, what is he going to do to the Republic of Kenya, to the citizens of Kenya?” he posed.

Muluka also raised concerns over political violence, citing recent clashes in Homa Bay and Migori and questioning the alleged involvement of unidentified groups during political activities.

He further questioned the procurement of new police uniforms, including allegations involving companies and individuals linked to the tender.

While acknowledging that uniforms help identify police officers, Muluka questioned the secrecy surrounding the procurement process.

“Why the mystery and why the secrecy?” he asked, arguing that transparency was necessary as Kenya enters an election period.

Muluka said public confidence in security agencies depends on Kenyans being able to distinguish legitimate police officers from groups allegedly posing as law enforcement officers.

He also warned against the emergence of political goons, saying they could become a threat to national security.

“The culture of goons is that after a short while they outgrow the creators,” he warned.

Muluka urged Kenyans to confront impunity, political violence and abuse of office before the 2027 elections, warning that failure to do so could deepen insecurity and erode public trust in democratic institutions.