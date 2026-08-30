Kalonzo warns of rising goonism, political pressure on churches

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Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a church service at the Salvation Army Church, Tala, Machakos on August 30, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over what he described as growing goonism and excessive use of force by security agencies.

Kalonzo also pointed to the increasing political pressure on religious institutions, warning that Kenya risks drifting away from democratic principles.

Speaking during a church service at the Salvation Army Church in Tala, Matungulu Constituency, Machakos County, Kalonzo praised the church for maintaining its independence and integrity despite what he termed efforts by the government to compromise some church leaders.

“At a time when the Ruto regime has worked hard to compromise the independence of some Church leaders, this Church has held firm, choosing service, faith and integrity over convenience,” Kalonzo said.

He urged churches across the country to remain independent and continue speaking out on matters affecting society, saying religious institutions have a responsibility to defend truth, justice and accountability.

“That is exactly the posture our Church must keep: a voice of truth, justice and accountability, undeterred by pressure from above,” he said.

Kalonzo also questioned the conduct of security agencies, expressing concern over what he described as excessive force against citizens and political leaders.

He condemned the reported attack on Siaya Governor James Orengo, saying the incident raised serious questions about the government’s commitment to constitutionalism and democratic governance.

“It is in that spirit that I condemn yesterday's attack on Siaya Governor James Orengo. Teargassing a sitting Governor and torching his car, barely two days after the Ruto regime promised to uphold the Constitution, tells you exactly how much that promise was worth,” he said.

The former Vice President linked the incident to what he described as a wider pattern of troubling developments, citing the police uniform saga, the TSC forms controversy, the alleged grabbing of 4,000 acres in Taita Taveta and concerns surrounding recruitment into the security services.

According to Kalonzo, the accumulation of such incidents should worry Kenyans because they point to weakening institutions and declining accountability.

He particularly called for greater transparency in police and military recruitment, insisting that security agencies must reflect Kenya's diversity and remain free from political and ethnic influence.

“We demand a process that is free, fair and transparent, one that produces security forces representative of all Kenyans, not shaped by ethnicity, money or political connections,” he said.

Kalonzo warned that politicised security structures could fuel instability and urged Kenya not to follow the path of countries where ethnic and political interests have influenced security institutions.

At the same time, he sought to distinguish his criticism of recruitment and policing from an attack on the Kenya Defence Forces, saying the institution remains highly respected.

“None of this is an attack on the KDF, which we hold in the highest regard,” he said, adding that Kenyans should not allow anyone to tarnish its honour and professionalism.