Police deny firm won Sh2.8 billion uniform tender

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The new police uniforms unveiled during a passing-out parade at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo, Nyeri, on August 27, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The National Police Service has dismissed reports linking Nalitex Limited to the procurement and manufacture of the new police uniforms, insisting the company played no role in the process.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Service said the new uniforms are being manufactured by Bedi Investments Limited, which was lawfully awarded the contract following a procurement process conducted in accordance with the law.

“The NPS is particularly concerned that media reports have introduced an entity referred to as Nalitex Limited into the procurement and manufacture of the new police uniform, yet the said entity does not feature anywhere in the NPS process relating to its development, selection, procurement or manufacture,” NPS said.

The police said the decision to change the General Duty uniform was part of broader police reforms and preceded the procurement process.

According to the Maraga Task Force on Police Reforms, chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga, officers had raised concerns over the existing uniform and overwhelmingly supported a change. The task force subsequently recommended reverting to the previous uniform colours.

“The change was, therefore, neither sudden nor arbitrary, but one of several measures arising from the broader police reform process.”

Following the reforms, the Kenya Police Service Uniform Committee worked with the Kenya Bureau of Standards to develop standards for the new uniform.

Under the Government’s Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative, four local textile manufacturers with previous experience supplying police uniform material were invited to submit samples: Bedi Investments Limited, Rivatex East Africa Limited, Thika Textile Mills Limited and Sunflag Textiles and Knitwear Mills.

The NPS said only Bedi Investments and Rivatex submitted samples within the stipulated period. Following evaluation and public participation, Bedi’s sample was selected and approved through the relevant security structures.

Subsequent procurement was conducted under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, and applicable regulations, with Bedi Investments eventually awarded the contract to manufacture and stitch the uniforms.

NPS said Nalitex “did not participate at any stage of the procurement process; was neither awarded the contract nor engaged as a subcontractor; and has received no purchase order or payment from the NPS”.

The Service welcomed scrutiny of public procurement, but insisted it should be based on accurate and verifiable information.

The NPS statement comes amid confusion surrounding Nalitex, after its listed Nairobi office could not be traced and its postal address was found to be shared with an established auditing firm and a property business linked to the first family.

According to a company search conducted by The Standard on August 27, 2026, through the Business Registration Service, Nalitex’s registered office is listed as Hifadhi House on ICD Road in Nairobi. However, a visit by The Standard found no Nalitex office there.

Nalitex, identified in earlier reports as the main supplier of the new police uniforms, was incorporated on May 3, 2024, barely two years before the new attire was unveiled by President William Ruto at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo.

The uniforms were formally launched on Friday, amid debate over who owns the tender and whether the new attire is a priority. Reports indicate the Government will spend Sh2.8 billion to outfit 56,000 police officers, including Sh1.2 billion for working uniforms and Sh1.68 billion for ceremonial attire.

The debate continued yesterday during the Linda Mwananchi rallies in Meru County, where opposition leaders criticised the move, questioning both the tender and the government’s priorities.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, while campaigning for embattled former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza ahead of the 2027 General Election, accused the Government of misplaced priorities and called for a review of the tender. “Ruto has taken Sh2.8 billion and lied to Kenyans that he is buying police uniforms. If you do that math, each police uniform will cost Sh39,000; are those clothes for Sh39,000?” he questioned, adding that similar uniforms could be bought for Sh14,000 based on his market research.

In 2023, then Inspector-General Japhet Koome introduced a redesigned hybrid outfit featuring a light-blue shirt and navy-blue trousers. According to the NPS, the design was rejected during public participation, with most officers preferring a return to the earlier design three years later.