CS Ruku: I will split Mt Kenya to secure development

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Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku. [File, Standard]

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has defended his push for a split in Mt Kenya saying that the region’s East and West must take different political positions if that is what it takes to secure development ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said his push to separate the political interests of the East from those of the West was motivated by the need to ensure his constituents continued receiving Government development.

“I will divide the mountain because I want to get my people's development. I will leave the West, which has already been developed, to go to the opposition. I cannot allow the East to lack development,” Ruku said.

Speaking in Othaya, Nyeri county on Sunday, Ruku accused Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua of insulting President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other leaders, saying the remarks had created a political dilemma for Mt Kenya East.

“We have built all the governments and we supported him as a region, we also fought for independence as a region. Where I come from, we have freedom fighters and generals who met with generals from Mt Kenya West, fought for independence together and made Mzee Jomo Kenyatta the President,” he said.

Ruku added that the region’s support for successive administrations should be recognised in the distribution of development and Government opportunities.

He argued that Mt Kenya East should not be expected to sacrifice its interests for political unity with the West.

Ruku claimed the Kenya Kwanza administration had given Mt Kenya West a greater share of senior Government positions and development projects, including Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary positions.

He cited health and road infrastructure as examples, saying Mt Kenya West had received a Level Six hospital while Mt Kenya East had none.

He also claimed that 77 per cent of roads constructed in the region were in Mt Kenya West.

“People from Nyeri are saying Ruto hates the Mt Kenya region, yet he has given you the best docket.”

He said he had observed during his travels through Nyeri, Nyandarua and Murang’a that some residents continued to support Gachagua, despite the Government’s development agenda.

Ruku pointed to a political gathering in Ol Kalou where he said residents cheered leaders attacking the President and his deputy, despite the Government undertaking development projects in the constituency.

He challenged Mt Kenya West to reconsider its political position and said he would abandon his campaign for a political split if the West changed its approach.

“If Mt Kenya West unites and says two terms for President Ruto and tells Rigathi Gachagua to stop insulting the Deputy President, then I will have no problem,” he said.

His calls were however rejected by opther leaders led by Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi who urged leaders to resist attempts to create a permanent political divide between Mt Kenya East and West.

Wamumbi said that the region could accommodate different political views without breaking its collective identity.

“We are asking you, CS Ruku, let this mountain not be divided. This house has many rooms. Let us have the mountain under one house and have many rooms, but as the Mt Kenya community let us stay united,” Wamumbi said.

The MP said that political unity would give the region greater bargaining power during elections, while allowing different communities and leaders to pursue their preferred political interests.

He said Mt Kenya West should not be forced to reject Kindiki, but that any decision on his political future should be made collectively by the region.

“We have not said we will not support Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, but we want to support him as the whole region,” Wamumbi said.

Othaya MP Wambugu Wainaina called for political reciprocity, saying the support Kibaki received from Tharaka-Nithi was significant during the 2007 presidential election.

“If somebody did you good, you must return the favour,” Wainaina said, arguing that the region’s political history should guide current alliances.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira also rejected calls to divide Mt Kenya, challenging leaders in the West to examine why some voices from the East were advocating for a political split.

Wachira said the disagreement was partly being fuelled by resistance to Kindiki’s position as Deputy President, arguing that some leaders in the West were yet to accept that the position was now held by a leader from their side of the region.

“We in Mt Kenya West should ask ourselves why people from the East are calling for the division of the region. It is because some people in the West do not want to accept that the Deputy President is from the West, and that is what is making them call for the mountain to be divided,” Wachira said.

He said the region would remain united and support both President Ruto and Kindiki, expressing confidence that Mt Kenya would back Ruto for a second term in 2027.

“I want to tell Ruku not to worry. The people of Mt Kenya West will always support our brothers and sisters from the East. The mountain will remain one, and we shall be fully behind William Ruto and ensure he gets a second term,” Wachira said.