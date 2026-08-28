Njeri Maina demands probe into Kirinyaga poll violence

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Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has called for investigations into political violence reported in the county on August 23, including alleged links to former gubernatorial candidate Wangui Ngirici.

Maina said the incidents in Kiaragana and Kiamumbi left several people injured and created fear among residents, urging police to establish what happened and whether anyone should face criminal charges.

Several people were injured in Kiaragana during political activities, including one person who suffered knife wounds, Maina said. Police recorded the incident under OB number 17/26/08/2026.

In Kiamumbi, women who had gathered to receive former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were assaulted and threatened, according to Maina. The incident was recorded under OB number 29/26/08/2026.

Maina said video footage and witness accounts had raised questions about groups of people who appeared to have been brought into the area before joining the campaign crowd.

She called on the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to establish who organised and financed the transport and whether those brought in had any connection to the violence.

Maina also raised questions about possible links between the violence and Ngirici, her political network and people associated with her previous gubernatorial campaigns. She also mentioned Ngirici's husband, Andrew Ngirici.

She did not present the allegations as facts and called for investigators to independently determine whether any connection existed between the people named and the incidents.

“The allegations must be investigated thoroughly, independently and without fear or favour,” Maina noted.

She said information available to her, including details about people identified as persons of interest, would be shared with investigators.

Maina also urged police to establish whether people captured in video footage had been identified and interviewed and whether statements had been recorded from those injured and women who reported being assaulted or threatened.

She warned that political violence could undermine residents' ability to participate freely in political activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Political competition is not war,” Maina said, urging aspirants and their supporters to campaign without intimidation and allowing residents to support candidates of their choice.

She also warned young people against being drawn into political violence, saying they could bear the consequences of confrontations involving political actors.

Maina called on the Inspector General of Police and the DCI to ensure investigations are guided by evidence and applied equally regardless of political status or connections.

“If evidence demonstrates that any person, regardless of political status, wealth, family connections or proximity to State House, planned, financed, transported, facilitated or participated in violence, then that person must face the full wrath of the law,” she said.

Maina urged political leaders and their supporters to reject violence as Kirinyaga prepares for the 2027 elections.

“Kirinyaga will not be governed through fear,” she said, calling for political competition without guns, knives, hired groups or intimidation.

The allegations raised by Maina have not established responsibility for the reported violence. Any criminal liability will depend on evidence gathered by investigators and the outcome of the legal process.