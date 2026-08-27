Human rights group calls for full implementation of the 2010 constitution

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Kenya Flag during The Katiba Day Celebration [PSC]

Kenya marked the 16th anniversary of the 2010 Constitution, celebrated as Katiba Day, as human rights groups acknowledged the monumental democratic gains achieved.

In Nakuru County, civil activists said the constitution has greatly expanded the freedom of expression and that of the media, enabling journalists and citizens to hold those in power accountable.

Laban Omusundi, a renown civil rights activist, noted “Unlike before, when media houses in Kenya did not have the freedom to criticise the government, nowadays the media can shed light on issues affecting citizens without fear of those in power."

He said increased freedom of expression has played a significant role in promoting accountability by allowing the media to expose corruption and injustices without intimidation.

Musundi also noted that the constitution has contributed to improvements in the justice system by promoting faster court processes and ensuring that suspects are presented before court within the required time.

However, some rights activists said the country continues to face challenges in fully implementing the Constitution.

Women’s rights activist Maimuna Mwinyi expressed concern over what she termed the continued violation of the rights and freedoms of the citizens guaranteed under Chapter Four of the Constitution.

“Chapter Four of the Kenyan Constitution is being violated openly as police brutality increases, with no one being held accountable,” said Mwinyi.

She also raised concerns over Chapter Six of the Constitution, which focuses on leadership and integrity, saying some leaders lack the values required to effectively serve citizens.

“Some leaders lack transparency and integrity. And as we head towards the general elections in 2027, Kenyans, especially the young people, should vote for leaders who can uphold integrity,” she said.

Mwinyi further emphasised on the need to uphold equality and gender balance during public participation and other decision-making processes.

As Kenya marks 16 years since the promulgation of the Constitution, the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in promoting democracy, human rights and devolution, while also highlighting the possible gaps.