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KATIBA 16: Why futile attempts to amend the Constitution flopped

By Josphat Thiongó | Aug. 27, 2026
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When President William Ruto delivered his State of the Nation Address at the Parliament plenary, Nairobi on Nov 21, 2024.[File]

As Kenya marks 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution today, its record of fidelity to the document tells two stories.

One is of a supreme law robust enough to have survived a presidential push to rewrite 74 of its provisions, a national dialogue process, and now a long-term development agenda dubbed Vision 2060, which critics accuse of seeking to introduce constitutional change through the back door.

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