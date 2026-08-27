KATIBA 16: Why futile attempts to amend the Constitution flopped

As Kenya marks 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution today, its record of fidelity to the document tells two stories.
One is of a supreme law robust enough to have survived a presidential push to rewrite 74 of its provisions, a national dialogue process, and now a long-term development agenda dubbed Vision 2060, which critics accuse of seeking to introduce constitutional change through the back door.
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