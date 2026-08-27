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Kenya yetu, wajibu wetu: Ruto's message as Katiba turns 16

By Ronald Kipruto | Aug. 27, 2026
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The Constitution, Kenyan flag and the National anthem. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to reflect as a nation, without pointing fingers, as the country marks 16 years of the Constitution.

Speaking on Thursday, August 27 during the 2026 Katiba Day symposium at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the President called for the country to talk honestly, not at each other.

"Sixteen years ago we gave ourselves a transformative constitution, our responsibility today is to fulfil its promise and build a democratic, prosperous and transformed republic, that is the meaning of Katiba at 16, what we now say, Kenya yetu wajibu wetu," he said.

"It is a moment for us to reflect collectively as a nation, not pointing fingers, not avoiding responsibility, not trying to excuse what is not right," he added.

Ruto called on every Kenyan to be responsible and accountable for their actions, noting that this is a constitutional obligation.

"The Constitution belongs to all of us, its authority binds all of us, its rights protect all of us, its responsibilities call on all of us to account," the President said.

He called for the independence of institutions, adding that judicial independence is non-negotiable and that courts must remain free to interpret the Constitution.

During his speech, Ruto also lauded his Kenya Kwanza administration, saying his government has spent the last four years translating constitutional obligations into practical benefits through the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) across various sectors.

He further called for the 2010 Constitution to guide Kenya beyond 2030, arguing that the vision must be more than a new blueprint or catalogue of projects.

It must be a compact between the state and citizens, present and future, national ambition and collective responsibility, he said.

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