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Hassan Omar attacks Uhuru, again

By Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 27, 2026
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UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar speaks at the party headquarters in Nairobi on November 28, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Even after United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Hassan Omar sparked a major political storm over his remarks that were allegedly ethnically profiling in Mombasa during President William Ruto's tour of the Coastal region in May, he has revisited his remarks.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with Village Elders and Mabalozi wa Nyumba Kumi in Mvita, Mombasa County, Omar stated that he will not be silenced from talking about issues of historical injustices.

"The other day I talked about historical injustices, then I was told not to say that Uhuru is stealing land with his father. I will speak," said Omar. In his latest statement, Omar questioned how the Kenyatta family had accumulated such wealth. "I see some elders here; what work did Mzee Kenyatta do to have all that land? How did he get land in Ramisi, Mpeketoni?" he added.

He further questioned the reason behind the naming of the famous Mama Ngina Waterfront."What reason do we have to name a place we go to enjoy Mama Ngina?" he said, adding that he will take a proposal to the Mombasa County Assembly to have the place renamed after colonial resistor Mekatilil wa Menza on his first day in office, if he gets elected Mombasa Governor.

In May, a section of UDA leaders from the Mt. Kenya region slammed him for his controversial remarks, vowing to remove him from his position as Secretary General. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission NCIC however, did not summon him over his remarks. The row went silent for a while till he spoke about it on Tuesday.

Omar also defended Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Vice Chair Fahima Araphat, after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged on Monday that Fahima was involved in a plan to procure a failed electronic system for the General Election. He threatened to storm former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Wamunyoro residence if anything happens to her.

"Rigathi, I see you are constantly attacking Fahima, but the day something bad happens to her, is when you will know that she has her roots in Lamu; I will come to Wamunyoro myself," he said.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i was also criticised for allegedly overseeing abductions and extrajudicial killings of several people, especially from the Coastal counties during his reign as Interior Cabinet Secretary.

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Related Topics

Hassan Omar Uhuru Kenyatta Politics Rigathi Gachagua
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