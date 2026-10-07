Old is gold: What an old car teaches about quality

An old Datsun 120Y. [iStockphoto]

Last week, I stopped to admire an old car on old Lower Kabete Road near Kenya School of Government. I couldn’t resist stopping and talking to its owner, Clement Ndungu, a very jovial man.

When did you buy this car? In 1980, he answered, at Sh36,000. He could remember the original owners and where he worked. The car was his wife’s. He was the second owner. The car was built in 1975. Simply put, the car is 51 years old, more than half a century old, and still on the road!