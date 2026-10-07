How illegal levies are pushing learners out of school

The Ministry of Education has once again come under sharp scrutiny as illegal school fees levied on learners continue to drive them out of school, clawing back gains made towards achieving the right to access education.
A new survey by a lobby group has revealed that nearly half of learners across the country are being pushed out of classrooms for failure to pay illegal levies, with those who cannot pay being completely kept away from classrooms.
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