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William Ruto: From Katiba critic to its custodian

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 27, 2026
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President William Ruto [File]

President William Ruto's scorecard on implementing the Constitution, 16 years on, has been placed on the weighing scale, with sceptics casting doubt over his performance so far.

The Constitution of 2010, described as one of the most progressive laws, has had its fair share of challenges in implementation, including various attempts to amend it.

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